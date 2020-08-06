WFP Office in Lebanon Destroyed in Beirut Blast, Employees Suffer Minor Injuries

ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) The World Food Programme (WFP) office in Beirut has been destroyed by the massive blast at Beirut's port, WFP's communications officer in Lebanon Malak Jaafar told Sputnik on Thursday, adding that her colleagues had suffered only minor injuries.

The Lebanese capital of Beirut is still recovering from the tremendous damage and destruction caused by a large explosion that ripped through the city destroying buildings, flipping over cars, and leaving more than 100 people dead and at least 4,000 others injured.

"We're still gathering information and reeling from the blast as we had injuries and our office was destroyed.

.. we have minor injuries. It's all good, everyone is out and good," Jaafar said.

According to her, the WFP is still gathering and assessing information about the incident. However, it is already obvious that the destruction of the port, which handles 60 percent of the country's imports, has raised fears about a possible hunger crisis, she said.

According to the UN, the damage to the port will exacerbate the economic and food security situation in Lebanon, which imports about 80-85 percent of its food.