WFP Plans to Significantly Scale Up Operations in Ukraine in May, June - Country Director

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) The UN World Food Program (WFP) is planning to expand its humanitarian assistance effort in Ukraine in May and June in an effort to reach up to 6 million people, Samir Wanmali, the WFP country director in Ukraine, told Sputnik.

"Funding permitting, WFP aims to scale-up assistance to reach to 2.3 million people reached in April, 4 million people by May eventually reaching 6 million people in June. However, WFP is deeply concerned that families in embattled areas, and especially Mariupol, are having ever greater problems finding food," Wanmali said.

The official said that the organization requires additional resources to reach more people in need.

"WFP requires $590 million to assist 3.

1 million crisis-affected people and IDPs on the move inside Ukraine with in-kind and cash distributions, as well as refugees and asylum seekers from Ukraine in neighbouring countries for the next three months," Wanmali stated.

The director also expressed the hope that the WFP will be allowed safe passage so that it could reach their destinations, stressing the organization's neutral status and asking for cooperation from all sides.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. The Russian defense ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.