WFP Requires $197Mln to Maintain Aid Programs in Syria, Urges Donors for Support- Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has a funding shortfall totaling $197 million for its operations in Syria and urgent support from international donors is required to ensure the deliveries of vital food supplies to vulnerable families in the country, WFP Syria Communications Officer Jessica Lawson told Sputnik.

"WFP currently has a funding shortfall of $197 million in order to maintain current programs until December 2020. It's critical that WFP and the humanitarian community receive life-saving support from donor governments in order to prevent the food security situation from deteriorating," Lawson remarked.

Support from international donors will be vital in allowing the WFP to continue to deliver food to the most vulnerable families in Syria as the needs of the population become greater, Lawson stated.

"Needs across the country are rapidly increasing and additional funds from donors are key to help vulnerable families to access nutritious food," the WFP official stated.

The citizens of Syria, whose lives have been severely disrupted by almost a decade of conflict, require continued support to meet their nutrition needs, Lawson added.

"After more than nine years of conflict, Syrian families need sustained support to improve their food security, meet their basic needs, and rebuild their lives," the WFP official stated.

The WFP's work in Syria continues in close coordination with the country's government, which is helping to ensure that humanitarian aid is distributed to those in need, Lawson added.

"The World Food Programme works in coordination with the government of Syria counterparts to ensure that its assistance is reaching the most vulnerable families throughout Syria," the official remarked.

This work is conducted in conjunction with the relevant ministries and organizations to ensure that aid deliveries are efficient and optimized, Lawson added.

According to the WFP, aid deliveries were inhibited by the quarantine restrictions put into force in the country in March to curb the spread of COVID-19. The majority of the measures were relaxed in April, which has reduced the logistical challenges the organization has faced.

A level three food emergency was declared in Syria in December 2012 by the WFP and has been in force ever since.