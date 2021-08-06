UrduPoint.com

WFP Says Funding Gap Hinders Lifesaving Operations In Myanmar Amid Deepening Hunger Crisis

The food assistance arm of the United Nations, the World Food Program (WFP), on Friday said its lifesaving efforts in Myanmar are being hindered by a significant shortfall in funds, with more than 70% of its financial needs for the next six months still unmet

The UN agency projected in April that the number of people suffering from hunger in the next six months could more than double to 6.2 million, a significant rise from 2.8 million before February.

"We have seen hunger spreading further and deeper in Myanmar. Nearly 90 percent of households living in slum-like settlements around Yangon say they have to borrow money to buy food; incomes have been badly affected for many," WFP Myanmar Country Director Stephen Anderson said.

The body estimated that over 1.

25 million people in Myanmar have received food, cash, and nutrition assistance in 2021 across urban and rural areas since February. However, with another $86 million needed over the next six months, the future of these operations is uncertain.

"The people of Myanmar are facing their most difficult moment in living memory. It is critically important for us to be able to access all those in need and receive the funding to provide them with humanitarian assistance," Anderson added.

In February, the military seized power in Myanmar and arrested the country's civilian leaders. The country is presently facing a severe humanitarian crisis fueled by an upswing in COVID-19 infections overwhelming the health system coupled with unrelenting violence, and a failing economy.

