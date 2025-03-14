Open Menu

WFP Says Funding Shortfall Forces It To Cut Food Aid To 1 Mn People In Myanmar

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2025 | 09:22 PM

WFP says funding shortfall forces it to cut food aid to 1 mn people in Myanmar

The World Food Programme will be forced to cut off one million people in war-torn Myanmar from its vital food aid because of "critical funding shortfalls", it said on Friday

Yangon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The World Food Programme will be forced to cut off one million people in war-torn Myanmar from its vital food aid because of "critical funding shortfalls", it said on Friday.

The United States provided the UN's World Food Programme (WFP) with $4.4 billion of its $9.7 billion budget in 2024 but Washington's international aid funding has been slashed under President Donald Trump.

Myanmar has been gripped by civil war following a 2021 military coup, plunging it into what the United Nations describes as a "polycrisis" of mutually compounding conflict, poverty and instability.

It is controlled by a shifting patchwork of junta forces, ethnic armed groups and pro-democracy partisans that have fractured the economy, driven up poverty and complicated the supply of aid.

The WFP says more than 15 million people in the country of 51 million are unable to meet their daily food needs, with more than two million of them "facing emergency levels of hunger".

"More than one million people in Myanmar will be cut off from WFP's lifesaving food assistance starting in April due to critical funding shortfalls," it said in a statement.

"These cuts come just as increased conflict, displacement and access restrictions are already sharply driving up food aid needs," it said.

The statement did not mention the United States by name or any other donor countries.

But it said that, without immediate new funding, "WFP will only be able to assist 35,000 of the most vulnerable people", including children under five, pregnant and breastfeeding women, and the disabled.

The UN warned last year that Rakhine state in Myanmar's west faces an "imminent threat of acute famine".

The WFP said upcoming cuts would hit 100,000 internally displaced people in Rakhine who will "have no access to food" without its assistance.

Recent Stories

Bilawal Bhutto chairs meeting to review law and or ..

Bilawal Bhutto chairs meeting to review law and order in Sindh

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan Crypto Council launched to shape digital ..

Pakistan Crypto Council launched to shape digital finance

11 minutes ago
 Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori’s populari ..

Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori’s popularity increases on social media

4 minutes ago
 Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori attends Iftar-d ..

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori attends Iftar-dinner at British HC

4 minutes ago
 WFP says funding shortfall forces it to cut food a ..

WFP says funding shortfall forces it to cut food aid to 1 mn people in Myanmar

4 minutes ago
 Governor Tessori attends iftar at British High Com ..

Governor Tessori attends iftar at British High Commission

4 minutes ago
UAE welcomes conclusion of peace negotiations betw ..

UAE welcomes conclusion of peace negotiations between Armenia, Azerbaijan

25 minutes ago
 Chairman NAB orders distribution of Rs1.16b as com ..

Chairman NAB orders distribution of Rs1.16b as compensation installment to Eden ..

15 minutes ago
 KP Governor, Azerbaijan Ambassador discuss strengt ..

KP Governor, Azerbaijan Ambassador discuss strengthening bilateral relations

15 minutes ago
 King of Sweden receives Abdullah bin Zayed in Stoc ..

King of Sweden receives Abdullah bin Zayed in Stockholm

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz congratulates Hindu community on Holi 

PM Shehbaz congratulates Hindu community on Holi 

1 hour ago
 HBL PSL trophy tour commences today from Hyderabad ..

HBL PSL trophy tour commences today from Hyderabad, Karachi

2 hours ago

More Stories From World