WFP Says It Reached Tigray With 50 Trucks Of Aid, More Assistance Needed

Muhammad Irfan 13 seconds ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 11:20 PM

WFP Says It Reached Tigray With 50 Trucks of Aid, More Assistance Needed

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) The World Food Programme (WFP) said on Monday a convoy of 50 trucks carrying supplies has reached Ethiopia's conflict-ridden Tigray region but much more assistance is needed to meet the humanitarian needs.

"A WFP convoy of 50 trucks arrived in the Tigrayan capital of Mekelle today with 900 metric tons of food as well as other emergency supplies. However, double this number of trucks needs to be moving in every day to meet the vast humanitarian needs in the region," the WFP said in a statement.

The convoy was the first aid delivery into Tigray since the restart of WFP's operations in the northwest on July 2.

To meet the needs of almost 4 million people in Tigray, the UN food agency said it must transport over 10,000 metric tons of food and 150,000 liters of fuel every week.

The latest WFP analysis projected that over 400,000 people would be facing catastrophic levels of hunger in Tigray from July. Some 4 million people, or 70 percent of the region's population, already experience high levels of acute food insecurity.

