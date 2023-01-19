WFP Says It Received $7.2Mln From US to Support Refugees in Rwanda

Nations World Food Programme (WFP) on Thursday welcomed a $7.2 million contribution from the United States to provide food assistance to 113,500 refugees in Rwanda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) on Thursday welcomed a $7.2 million contribution from the United States to provide food assistance to 113,500 refugees in Rwanda.

"The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has welcomed a contribution of US$7.2 million from the United States (through USAID's Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance) to provide life-saving food assistance in the form of cash transfers and treatment for malnutrition including social and behavioral change initiatives for 113,500 refugees living in all five camps in Rwanda," the statement read.

According to the WFP, cash transfers help boost local economies by giving people the means to address their essential needs in local markets.

However, the organization said it still lacked necessary funding and was unable to provide full rations to meet the minimum food requirements for refugees in Rwanda.

Under the needs-based targeting approach, introduced by the WFP together with the UN Refugee Agency, the affected people receive food rations according to their levels of vulnerability.

The WFP is the UN's food-assistance branch, and the world's largest humanitarian organization focusing its work on fighting hunger and providing food security. In 2022, the US donated $9.5 million to support WFP's work in Rwanda.