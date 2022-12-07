WFP Says It Received $7Mln From EU to Tackle Food Insecurity in Myanmar

The European Union has allocated around 6.5 million euros ($6.8 million) for the support of the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in its efforts to tackle the humanitarian food crisis in Myanmar, the WFP said on Wedesday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) The European Union has allocated around 6.5 million Euros ($6.8 million) for the support of the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in its efforts to tackle the humanitarian food crisis in Myanmar, the WFP said on Wedesday.

"More than 800,000 people in the southeast, northwest and border areas, as well as impoverished peri-urban Yangon, will be reached thanks to the continued EU humanitarian support. The funding was made through the EU's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations," the statement read.

According to the WFP, as many as 15 million people in Myanmar are facing growing food insecurity, which is exacerbated by rising living costs, disruptions to global supply chains and the protracted conflict in the country.

"Conflict and food insecurity unfortunately always go hand in hand. This timely EU humanitarian funding will help WFP sustain our assistance to families uncertain of where their next meal will come from.

WFP food has been a lifeline for millions of people and will remain to be in the foreseeable future," WFP Country Director and Representative in Myanmar Stephen Anderson said in a statement.

The UN program noted that it had managed to help around 3 million people with EU assistance since the start of 2022; it also urged the international community to step up its efforts to provide more assistance to the people Myanmar.

In February 2021, the military seized power in Myanmar using a constitutional mechanism for transferring powers in an emergency situation. The military's actions spurred major civil unrest, which resulted in over 1,600 casualties, with over 12,000 people arrested and 500,000 people internally displaced. Since then, the humanitarian situation in the country has been deteriorating, with millions of people in need of urgent humanitarian assistance.