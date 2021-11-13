WFP Says More Syrians Face Hunger Today Than at Any Time Throughout War - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2021) UN World Food Program (WFP) Executive Director David Beasley concluded his three-day visit to Syria where he warned that hunger had reached the highest level since the onset of the country's ten-year-long war, the WFP said in a press release on Friday.

"During a three-day visit to the country, Beasley met with vulnerable families receiving WFP food assistance in Aleppo. Mothers he spoke to in nutrition and food distribution centers complained about the skyrocketing food prices and described the hard choices they must make to survive," the release said.

Almost 60% of the population - 12.4 million people - are now food insecure, representing a 57% increase since 2019 and the highest number ever recorded in the country's history, the release said.

"Conflict, climate change, COVID-19 and now the cost of living are pushing people beyond their limits," Beasley said in the release.

The agricultural sector struggles to produce enough to meet the needs of the Syrian people, and food prices have more than doubled compared to 2020, putting millions of families beyond the reach. In addition, the financial crisis in neighboring Lebanon has contributed to Syria's economic downturn.

While the WFP assists over five million people each month, it faces a severe funding shortage which recently pushed it to reduce the monthly food rations. The UN agency has said it urgently needs $480 million for the next six months and is currently funded at 31%.