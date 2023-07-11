Open Menu

WFP Says Surge In Refugees Puts Strain On Neighboring Chad

Faizan Hashmi Published July 11, 2023 | 10:17 PM

WFP Says Surge in Refugees Puts Strain on Neighboring Chad

The UN World Food Program (WFP) said Tuesday it was scaling up assistance to tens of thousands of Sudanese refugees who fled to neighboring Chad in the past week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) The UN World Food Program (WFP) said Tuesday it was scaling up assistance to tens of thousands of Sudanese refugees who fled to neighboring Chad in the past week.

"There has been a huge surge in people fleeing from Sudan's Darfur region to Chad with 20,000 people arriving in Adre, a small Chadian town near the border, in the last week alone. So far more than 230,000 refugees and 38,000 returnees have crossed into Chad from Sudan," it said.

Many people coming to Chad escaped violence with only their children in their hands and the clothes on their backs, prompting WFP to mobilize everything it had to the border to support them, WFP Country Director Pierre Honnorat said.

The UN food charity has delivered nutrition assistance to nearly 152,000 new arrivals and host communities on the Chad-Sudan border but warned that resources were depleting fast. Estimates suggest that one in 10 children arriving from Darfur are malnourished.

The United States, a Sudan ceasefire facilitator, raised concerns in late June over reports of targeted ethnic violence in Darfur, mostly attributed to soldiers of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and allied militias, and called on the rebels and the Sudanese Armed Forces to hold accountable those responsible for attacks against civilians.

Related Topics

World United Nations Pierre Chad United States Sudan June Border National University From Refugee

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid visits SeaWorld Yas Island

Mohammed bin Rashid visits SeaWorld Yas Island

10 minutes ago
 COP28 President-Designate meets with King Felipe V ..

COP28 President-Designate meets with King Felipe VI of Spain

10 minutes ago
 Security measures for Muharram reviewed

Security measures for Muharram reviewed

8 minutes ago
 Government leaving no stone unturned to avert law ..

Government leaving no stone unturned to avert law and order situation in Kurram

8 minutes ago
 US Charges Merrill Lynch, Parent Company For Faili ..

US Charges Merrill Lynch, Parent Company For Failing Suspicious Activity Reports ..

8 minutes ago
 Kakakhel meets SAPM Ahmad Khan, discus provincial ..

Kakakhel meets SAPM Ahmad Khan, discus provincial matters

8 minutes ago
China, Pakistan to speed up cooperation on natural ..

China, Pakistan to speed up cooperation on natural disaster monitoring

8 minutes ago
 Full support being extended to elected LG represen ..

Full support being extended to elected LG representatives: Sindh Minister for Lo ..

8 minutes ago
 Hate Speech Being Promoted Globally by Social Medi ..

Hate Speech Being Promoted Globally by Social Media Amid Tensions - UN High Comm ..

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan achieved many milestones in just 15 month ..

Pakistan achieved many milestones in just 15 months: Marriyum Aurangzeb

14 minutes ago
 Turkish Currency Reserves Grow to $108.6Bln in Lat ..

Turkish Currency Reserves Grow to $108.6Bln in Late June From $98.5Bln in May - ..

5 minutes ago
 Passenger Plane Crashes After Landing at Somali Ca ..

Passenger Plane Crashes After Landing at Somali Capital's Airport - Aviation Aut ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World