WFP Says to Keep Operating in North Korea Following Departure of International Employees

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) The UN World food Programme will continue its mission in North Korea despite all of its international staff having left the country, leaving the national staff at the WFP office in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang to continue the programme's work with only remote assistance from international staff, the WFP told Sputnik on Friday.

The last remaining staffers of humanitarian organizations, including the UN World Food Programme, have left North Korea because of the coronavirus quarantine, as not a single batch of humanitarian assistance has arrived in the country since 2020, Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of International Organizations Director Pyotr Ilyichev said earlier this week in an interview with Sputnik, calling for lifting the "draconian" sanctions on Pyongyang.

"Yes, all our international staff have left the DPRK. Please note that WFP is not leaving the DPRK. After a year working in the country, our staff have been taking staggered leave to be home and see their families. While they are away, the WFP office in Pyongyang remains open. Our work will continue and be carried out by national staff in Pyongyang and international staff from where they are temporarily based," WFP Spokesperson for Asia and the Pacific Kun Li said.