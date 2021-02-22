WFP Says Will Work With Italy to Find Details of Convoy Attack Killing Ambassador to DRC

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2021) The United Nations World food Programme (WFP) said on Monday that it would cooperate with the Italian authorities to establish the details of the militant attack on a UN convoy in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), in which the Italian Ambassador to the African country Luca Attanasio was killed.

The attack took place outside the eastern DRC city of Goma in the North Kivu Province, next to the border with Rwanda and Uganda. Apart from the ambassador, an Italian embassy official, and a WFP driver were killed in the incident, while several other passengers traveling with the delegation were injured.

"WFP will work with national authorities to determine the details behind the attack, which occurred on a road that had previously been cleared for travel without security escorts. WFP is in close contact with the Italian authorities through its offices at its Rome headquarters and in the DRC," the WFP said in a press release shared with Sputnik.

The WFP also expressed its deepest condolences to the family, colleagues and friends of the three people killed in the attack.