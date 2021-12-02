UrduPoint.com

WFP Seeks $2.6Bln To Reach Some 23Mln Afghans In Need Of Urgent Food Assistance

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 05:50 AM

WFP Seeks $2.6Bln to Reach Some 23Mln Afghans in Need of Urgent Food Assistance

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) There are roughly 23 million Afghans in need of urgent food assistance and $2.6 billion is required to reach them in the coming year, the UN World Food Program (WFP) said in a statement.

"Humanitarian needs in (Afghanistan) have increased... with all 34 provinces facing crisis or emergency levels of food insecurity. As a result, some 23 million Afghans require urgent food assistance, a figure never seen before. This includes more than three million children who are at risk of severe hunger and the life-threatening consequences of malnutrition," the UN program said on Wednesday.

"The WFP is seeking $2.6 billion for its operations in Afghanistan over the coming year."

Remote areas of Afghanistan have been facing food insecurity due to a combination of prolonged drought, economic collapse, conflict and the COVID-19 pandemic, the UN said.

This has led to an 80% rise in the cost of bread - a staple food for many families in the country - the release noted.

WFP Afghanistan Director Mary-Ellen McGroarty called on the international community to separate humanitarian imperative from political discussions.

Related Topics

Afghanistan World United Nations Drought All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th ..

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th National Day

5 hours ago
 UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

5 hours ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pa ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pass Protocol on Alhosn app from ..

6 hours ago
 Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exace ..

Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exacerbate Supply Chain Problems

6 hours ago
 UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deal ..

UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deals With Africa on Pandemic, Cli ..

6 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic De ..

Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic Development Ministry

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.