WFP Seeks $2.6Bln to Reach Some 23Mln Afghans in Need of Urgent Food Assistance

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) There are roughly 23 million Afghans in need of urgent food assistance and $2.6 billion is required to reach them in the coming year, the UN World Food Program (WFP) said in a statement.

"Humanitarian needs in (Afghanistan) have increased... with all 34 provinces facing crisis or emergency levels of food insecurity. As a result, some 23 million Afghans require urgent food assistance, a figure never seen before. This includes more than three million children who are at risk of severe hunger and the life-threatening consequences of malnutrition," the UN program said on Wednesday.

"The WFP is seeking $2.6 billion for its operations in Afghanistan over the coming year."

Remote areas of Afghanistan have been facing food insecurity due to a combination of prolonged drought, economic collapse, conflict and the COVID-19 pandemic, the UN said.

This has led to an 80% rise in the cost of bread - a staple food for many families in the country - the release noted.

WFP Afghanistan Director Mary-Ellen McGroarty called on the international community to separate humanitarian imperative from political discussions.