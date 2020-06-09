UrduPoint.com
WFP Sees Unprecedented Level Of Food Insecurity In Syria, Works To Stop Famine - Official

WFP Sees Unprecedented Level of Food Insecurity in Syria, Works to Stop Famine - Official

Roughly 9.3 million people in Syria currently face food insecurity, the largest number on record since the start of the conflict that began almost a decade ago, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) Syria communications officer Jessica Lawson told Sputnik, adding that the organization is working intensively to prevent a famine in the country

"The World Food Programme estimates that approximately 9.3 million Syrians are currently food insecure - the highest ever recorded. There has been an increase of an estimated 1.4 million people in the last six months alone," Lawson stated.

"The World Food Programme estimates that approximately 9.3 million Syrians are currently food insecure - the highest ever recorded. There has been an increase of an estimated 1.4 million people in the last six months alone," Lawson stated.

According to the official, deliveries of food from the WFP have become more vital to the Syrian people than they have ever been.

"Food from WFP is more critical than ever for families across Syria who need support more now than ever," Lawson remarked.

The WFP is also closely monitoring market prices in the country, Lawson stated, adding that the price of basic food items has increased by 115 percent since May 2019. The official added that while the situation cannot be categorized as a famine, there is a serious risk of food insecurity in Syria increasing further.

"The situation remains concerning across all of Syria," Lawson stated.

Discussing the WFP's operations in Syria, Lawson stated that the organization provides life-saving humanitarian aid to nearly 5 million people across the whole country on a monthly basis.

"The World Food Programme currently provides life-saving food to 4.8 million people across all 14 governorates of Syria each month as well as nutrition assistance to 222,700 children as a preventive blanket assistance, in addition to nutrition treatment reaching 22,500 children since January 2020," Lawson remarked.

The WFP official added the deliveries contain the only food that many families in Syria obtain each month.

"For many families, this food is the main, and sometimes only food they eat each month," Lawson remarked.

The WFP in March dispatched vital assistance to 5.1 million people, according to a report published by the organization. The organization carries out cross-border aid deliveries through Turkey and has also provided cash transfers to some of the most at-risk families.

A level three food emergency was declared in Syria in December 2012 by the WFP and has been in force ever since.

