Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 12:26 AM

WFP Sends 24 Trucks With Humanitarian Aid Into Northwest Syria From Turkey - Spokesman

The World Food Program (WFP) on Tuesday sent 24 trucks with humanitarian assistance from Turkey in northwest Syria by using the UN cross-border aid mechanism's only remaining checkpoint, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) The World food Program (WFP) on Tuesday sent 24 trucks with humanitarian assistance from Turkey in northwest Syria by using the UN cross-border aid mechanism's only remaining checkpoint, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing.

"The cross-border operations from Turkey into Syria are continuing to provide life-saving assistance to people in the Northwest. Today, 24 trucks of the World Food Program supplies, which included supplies for 74,000 people in Idlib, crossed the only crossing point of Bab al-Hawa," Dujarric said.

In July, the UN Security Council decided to remove the Bab al-Salam crossing from Turkey and extended the authorization to bring aid through the Bab al-Hawa checkpoint for 12 months.

Dujarric said that despite the removal, the United Nations continues to reach people with aid through the northwest region.

The WFP has taken steps to mitigate the impact of the Bab al-Salam checkpoint closure, including through the expansion of the trans-shipment hub and engaging in negotiations with the parties to the conflict on humanitarian access, Dujariic said.

When the mechanism was initially established via a UN Security Council resolution in 2014, aid organizations could deliver assistance to Syria through four border crossings, including one the boundary with Jordan and one with Iraq.

