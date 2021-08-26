UrduPoint.com

WFP Sounds Alarm Supply Of Food In Afghanistan May End In October, Calls For Funding

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) The World Food Programme (WFP) warned on Thursday its supply of food in Afghanistan might end in October, stressing that funding has been dwindling amid escalating demands.

"With funding levels tight and needs escalating, WFP risks running out of our food supply from October," WFP wrote on Twitter.

The UN body, which is requesting $200 million to bring hope to 14 million people in Afghanistan, said food has reached 80,000 people across Afghanistan over the past week.

According to the WFP chief David Beasley, conflict, COVID-19 pandemic, and economic crisis in Afghanistan have pushed the number of people "marching to the brink of starvation" from 5-6 million to 13-14 million people over the course of several years.

The UN agency expressed commitment to continue operation in the war-ridden country, adding that "the race is on to scale up and preposition food before the harsh winter arrives.

"

WFP chief also said the agency's damaged planes from Kabul have been repaired, and the UN body is now ready to establish a humanitarian air bridge between Islamabad-Kabul and other destinations in Afghanistan to meet the needs of the Afghan people.

On August 15, the Taliban (designated terrorist by the UN and Russia) entered Kabul, prompting the US-supported civilian government to collapse. Ashraf Ghani resigned as president and fled the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants had to storm the city. The development pushed many Afghans to seek escape from the country.

Even before the militant takeover, the country of 38 million had more than half of its population living below the poverty line.

