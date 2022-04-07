WFP to Send Over 300 Tonnes of Food to Mariupol on Friday - Country Director

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) The UN World Food Program (WFP) is planning to deliver more than 300 tonnes of food to Mariupol this Friday, Samir Wanmali, the WFP country director in Ukraine, told Sputnik.

"WFP has so far participated in three humanitarian convoys, Sumy (x2), Kharkiv, Syeverodonetsk, and now planning for Mariupol (Friday) providing over 300MT (metric tons) of food," Wanmali said.