UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WFP Urges For Urgent Action In Madagascar As Drought-Caused Famine Threatens Thousands

Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 10:27 PM

WFP Urges for Urgent Action in Madagascar as Drought-Caused Famine Threatens Thousands

The United Nations World Food Program (WFP) on Thursday called for urgent action to assist hundreds of thousands of people at the edge of famine in southern Madagascar due to the ongoing drought

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) The United Nations World Food Program (WFP) on Thursday called for urgent action to assist hundreds of thousands of people at the edge of famine in southern Madagascar due to the ongoing drought.

"The unrelenting drought in southern Madagascar is forcing hundreds of thousands of people to the brink of famine. With acute malnutrition rates continuing to rise, urgent action is required to address this unfolding humanitarian crisis," the WFP said in a press release.

Up to 80% of the population in certain areas had to resort to such desperate measures as eating locusts, raw red cactus fruits or wild leaves, to survive, the UN agency said.

"WFP needs US$74 million for the next six months to save the lives in southern Madagascar and prevent a catastrophe. Following alarm calls received from the Amboasary district on the severity of the food crisis, WFP has been progressively assisting up to 750,000 people through food and cash distributions each month," the press release read.

Madagascar's southern regions with semi-arid weather conditions and unprecedented drastic sandstorms have been in distress since last September with the start of the lean season, when families had already depleted their food supplies, with no seeds left for the November-December planting season.

Related Topics

Weather World United Nations Drought Madagascar September From Million

Recent Stories

Russia reports 9,284 new COVID-19 cases, 364 death ..

50 minutes ago

UAE Rulers condoles with King of Jordan on death o ..

51 minutes ago

GB Govt closes all educational institutions from ..

15 seconds ago

Eight vehicles impounded over SoP violations

16 seconds ago

Pope Issues Tougher Anti-Corruption Regulations fo ..

17 seconds ago

Russia's New Generation Program for Young Foreign ..

19 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.