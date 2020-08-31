WFP warns more Syrians risk hunger, poverty

The World Food Programme (WFP) on Monday warned that 2.2 million Syrians risk hunger and poverty without urgent help

DAMASCUS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :The World Food Programme (WFP) on Monday warned that 2.2 million Syrians risk hunger and poverty without urgent help.

In a tweet on its WFP Syria account, the organization said a record 9.3 million people in Syria are food insecure. It warned that without urgent help, an additional 2.2 million could slip further into hunger and poverty.

It said food from the WFP is critical to help families who have nothing left after years of conflict amid the high prices of food in the country.

The short statement comes as the Syrians, in general, are struggling with securing basic commodities amid the high prices of all food items as a result of the tough economic situation resulting from the prolonged war and the economic siege imposed on Syria.

The Syrian war has been dragging on for over nine years, killing more than 380,000 people and displacing nearly half of the pre-war population of 23 million Syrians either internally or externally.