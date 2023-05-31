UrduPoint.com

WFP Will Be Forced To Suspend Operations In Palestine By August Without Financing - UN

Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2023 | 01:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) The World food Programme (WFP) will be forced to completely suspend its operations in Palestine by August unless it receives sufficient funding, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

"Without the necessary financial support, WFP will be forced to suspend its operations entirely by August.

That means that 350,000 of the most vulnerable and food-insecure Palestinians will be deprived of assistance that allows them to feed their families," Dujarric told reporters.

He said that the situation is critical, and the WFP will have to suspend its assistance to more than 200,000 people in June. That will worsen the situation for the most vulnerable families, he warned.

Dujarric said it is "imperative" to provide vital assistance to the people in need.

