WH on Tsarnaev Death Penalty Reinstatement: Biden Believes He Should Be 'Punished'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2022) President Joe Biden believes that Boston marathon bomber Tsarnaev should be punished, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday commenting on the Supreme Court decision to reinstate the death penalty for him.

The US Supreme Court on Friday reinstated the death penalty on surviving Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev despite his attempts to have the capital sentence vacated by lower courts.

"He believes that Tsarnaev should be punished for responsibility in the murder of three innocent people at the marathon, for wounding dozens of others and for his role in killing two police officers for attempting to bring him and his brother to justice," Psaki said.