'Whale Jail' Orcas, Belugas Ready for Boat Trip to Freedom

KHABAROVSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) The first orcas and belugas from the notorious "whale jail " in eastern Russia are being loaded onto a river boat in Khabarovsk that will take them to the Sea of Okhotsk , the spokesman for the Russian Research Institute of Fisheries and Oceanography told Sputnik on Friday.

"The loading has begun. Two transport reservoirs have been loaded. Each one contains one orca. Next they will load two reservoirs each holding three belugas," Alexei Smorodov said.

Two killer whales and six beluga whales were brought to Khabarovsk for release on Thursday. They will be transported north by river boat and set free next Monday. The rest of almost a hundred whales held in pens near the city of Vladivostok, farther south, will be freed by October.

Kirill Kolonchin, director of the oceanography institute, told reporters that each mammal would be tested, rehabilitated and equipped with a tracker before release. They will be monitored by satellites for three months. Some 70 people are taking part in the operation.

The "whale jail" came to light last year when Greenpeace warned that the company that captured the rare whales was planning to sell them to China, where they perform in theme parks. The regional chief prosecutor said the mammals had been caught illegally and opened a criminal probe on charges of animal abuse and illicit capture of marine fauna.