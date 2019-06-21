UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Whale Jail' Orcas, Belugas Ready For Boat Trip To Freedom

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 06:27 PM

'Whale Jail' Orcas, Belugas Ready for Boat Trip to Freedom

The first orcas and belugas from the notorious "whale jail" in eastern Russia are being loaded onto a river boat in Khabarovsk that will take them to the Sea of Okhotsk, the spokesman for the Russian Research Institute of Fisheries and Oceanography told Sputnik on Friday

KHABAROVSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) The first orcas and belugas from the notorious "whale jail" in eastern Russia are being loaded onto a river boat in Khabarovsk that will take them to the Sea of Okhotsk, the spokesman for the Russian Research Institute of Fisheries and Oceanography told Sputnik on Friday.

"The loading has begun. Two transport reservoirs have been loaded. Each one contains one orca. Next they will load two reservoirs each holding three belugas," Alexei Smorodov said.

Two killer whales and six beluga whales were brought to Khabarovsk for release on Thursday. They will be transported north by river boat and set free next Monday. The rest of almost a hundred whales held in pens near the city of Vladivostok, farther south, will be freed by October.

Kirill Kolonchin, director of the oceanography institute, told reporters that each mammal would be tested, rehabilitated and equipped with a tracker before release. They will be monitored by satellites for three months. Some 70 people are taking part in the operation.

The "whale jail" came to light last year when Greenpeace warned that the company that captured the rare whales was planning to sell them to China, where they perform in theme parks. The regional chief prosecutor said the mammals had been caught illegally and opened a criminal probe on charges of animal abuse and illicit capture of marine fauna.

Related Topics

Russia China Jail Company Okhotsk Khabarovsk Vladivostok October Criminals From Satellites

Recent Stories

Best performing anti-polio teams rewarded

2 minutes ago

FC set up free medical camp in Dera Bugti

2 minutes ago

Punjab University Centre for Clinical Psychology o ..

2 minutes ago

China Says Concerns Over Reports About US Attacks ..

2 minutes ago

Minister distributes cheques among heads of cultur ..

7 minutes ago

Govt taking solid steps to address people's issues ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.