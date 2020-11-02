Whale Tails Sculpture Stops Metro Train From Falling Into Water in Netherlands - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) An out-of-control metro train has penetrated the barrier in the northern Dutch city of Spijkenisse and was stopped from falling into the water by a sculpture that features the tails of two whales, the Dutch news channel reported on Monday.

According to the media, the train driver managed to leave the train in advance and there were no passengers on the train during the accident.

The mishap occurred at the De Akkers metro station, where trains terminate from metro routes C and D. Metro services between Spijkenisse and neighboring Rotterdam were suspended.

The sculpture, Whale Tails, made of polyester, was designed by Maarten Struijs and mounted in Spijkenisse in 2002.