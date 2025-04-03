Open Menu

What Is The 'Qatargate' Scandal Roiling Israel?

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2025 | 09:50 AM

What is the 'Qatargate' scandal roiling Israel?

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Israel has been gripped by allegations linking aides of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to financing from Qatar, which hosts Hamas leaders and helped broker the release of hostages from Gaza.

Dubbed "Qatargate" by Israeli media, the reports that sparked the investigation claimed that some of the people closest to Netanyahu had been recruited to promote Qatar in Israel.

The two countries have no formal diplomatic ties, but Netanyahu defended his aides on Wednesday, insisting that Qatar was "not an enemy state".

Recent Stories

Korea's foreign reserves rebound from 5-yr low in ..

Korea's foreign reserves rebound from 5-yr low in March

11 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2025

31 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2025

1 hour ago
 'All lines crossed in Gaza': UNRWA Commissioner-Ge ..

'All lines crossed in Gaza': UNRWA Commissioner-General

8 hours ago
 Dozens of Palestinian martyred, wounded in Israeli ..

Dozens of Palestinian martyred, wounded in Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip

9 hours ago
 Austria taking preventive measures to counter risk ..

Austria taking preventive measures to counter risk of foot-and-mouth disease

9 hours ago
India brands Kasturi Cotton to compete in world ma ..

India brands Kasturi Cotton to compete in world markets

12 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Reserve Forces Command ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Reserve Forces Command in Abu Dhabi

14 hours ago
 Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2025 records AED half bil ..

Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2025 records AED half billion in sales

14 hours ago
 UAE President receives phone call from Iranian Pre ..

UAE President receives phone call from Iranian President to exchange Eid Al-Fitr ..

15 hours ago
 Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,886

Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,886

16 hours ago
 EDGE unveils ‘DISCOVERY-CIM’ next-generation c ..

EDGE unveils ‘DISCOVERY-CIM’ next-generation critical infrastructure monitor ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From World