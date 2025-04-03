What is the 'Qatargate' scandal roiling Israel?

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Israel has been gripped by allegations linking aides of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to financing from Qatar, which hosts Hamas leaders and helped broker the release of hostages from Gaza.

Dubbed "Qatargate" by Israeli media, the reports that sparked the investigation claimed that some of the people closest to Netanyahu had been recruited to promote Qatar in Israel.

The two countries have no formal diplomatic ties, but Netanyahu defended his aides on Wednesday, insisting that Qatar was "not an enemy state".