What Protocol Will Be Followed If Queens Death Is Certain?

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 43 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 04:34 PM

What protocol will be followed if Queens death is certain?

The Queen’s death is confirmed, the Prime Minister will be informed via telephone and the press would release an official notification to inform the public.

LONDON (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 3rd, 2021) There was an entire protocol that would be followed for ten days if the Queen of the United Kingdom died, DailyMail revealed while citing the leaked documents.

The surprise of every person who was not aware of the protocol came to an end.

According to the documents, as soon as the Queen’s death was confirmed, the Prime Minister would be informed via telephone and the press would release an official notification to inform the public.

Flags will be lowered to half-mast and the Queen’s website will turn black while the PM will address the public in a speech on Downing Street.

Prince Charles, who will have assumed the position of King by then, will give a speech during the 6pm news bulletins.

Day One

Prince Charles will be crowned as King.

Day Two

The Queen’s body will return to Buckingham Palace.

Day Three

Charles will begin tour of UK.

Day Five

Queen will be carried to West Minister Palace to lie in state.

Day Six to Nine

The Queen’s coffin will lay in Westminister Hall with the public allowed to visit 23-hours-a-day.

Day Ten

Queen’s funeral will take place at Westminister Abbey after which she will be buried in Windsor next to her late husband Prince Philip.

