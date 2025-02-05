(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Örebro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) The day after a gunman killed 10 people at an educational centre in the central Swedish town of Orebro, much of how and why the gruesome attack took place remains murky.

Here is what we know about what Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson branded the "worst mass shooting in Swedish history".

- What happened?

Around noon, a gunman entered the Campus Risbergska, a former high school-turned-education centre for young adults in Orebro, a town of around 130,000 people 200 kilometres (125 miles) west of Stockholm.

After a spate of gunfire police found 10 dead, and six people were taken to hospital with bullet wounds.

The suspected shooter was also found dead on the spot.

Police believe that he committed suicide after opening fire at officers rushing to the scene.

- Who was the attacker? -

The police have not revealed the suspected gunman's identity nor hinted at his motivations, but for now they have said they do not consider the attack ideologically driven.

Few details on the suspect have been provided.

But police have said he was previously unknown to law enforcement and appears to have acted alone.

Swedish media reported that the man was around 35-years-old and without a criminal record, and licensed to carry a weapon.

Citing family members, the Aftonbladet and Expressen tabloids reported he was a former student at Campus Risbergska who had become unemployed recluse with psychological problems.

Late Tuesday, Swedish police raided an apartment in Orebro that the TV4 television channel reported was the suspected gunman's home.

Orebro police chief Roberto Eid Forest has appealed for potential witnesses to come forward.

- Who died? -

Few concrete facts have been released on the victims' identities.

No indications have been given as to whether they were teachers or students, or whether the attacker targeted Swedes or foreigners.

Police chief Forest said officers were still working to identify the dead.

Among the wounded -- all adults -- three women and two men have undergone surgery and their condition was "serious but stable", according to the regional health services.

The sixth person escaped with less serious wounds.

Asked about the long delay before a precise report was released, Forest pointed to "the fact that the school has very large premises".

"It took a lot of time to search them and make sure there were no more wounded," he said.