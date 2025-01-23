What Would Trump Tariffs Mean For Key Trade Partner Mexico?
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2025 | 01:00 AM
Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) US President Donald Trump has threatened to slap a 25-percent tariff on Mexican goods on February 1, a move that analysts say would deal a heavy blow to Latin America's second-largest economy.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum called for "a cool head" in response to Trump's trade and other policy announcements.
What would be the implications for Mexico if its biggest trading partner imposes tariffs?
- Would tariffs tip Mexico into recession? -
Mexico's economy is "arguably the most vulnerable" to US trade protectionism, according to London-based consultancy firm Capital Economics.
The electronics and vehicle sectors would be particularly exposed to tariffs because half of their demand comes from the United States, Capital Economics said.
The vehicle sector alone generates five percent of Mexico's national economic output, it noted.
The two sectors are also "the ones where US security concerns are high about Chinese tech entering the country."
According to Oxford Economics, another advisory firm, US tariffs and expected Mexican retaliation would weaken the Mexican peso, drive up inflation and "could push Mexico into a technical recession."
Tourism, however, could benefit if a weaker peso makes vacations in Mexico more attractive, analysts said.
Recent Stories
Latifa bint Mohammed: Culture a driving force for building vital societies, sust ..
Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue
UAE delegation meets Klaus Schwab at World Economic Forum in Davos 2025
SPEA partners with IDT to boost private school quality in Sharjah
Executive Committee reviews progress on various projects of SIFC key sectors
Police arrests accused involved in murder case of young man
Aurangzeb meets Saudi Arabia, Qatar finance ministers in Davos
Sadiq urges Opposition to focus on public issues
Measures undertaken to improve Pakistan’s macroeconomic stability: Aurangrzeb
Govt never closed doors to dialogue: Rana Ihsan Afzal
AJK PM expresses gratitude to PM Shehbaz Sharif for generous financial support
More Stories From World
-
What would Trump tariffs mean for key trade partner Mexico?33 seconds ago
-
LA fires could boost US Oscar hopefuls: 'Emilia Perez' director3 hours ago
-
Moldova PM says Russia troops must leave Transnistria to solve crisis3 hours ago
-
French, German leaders say must act for 'strong' Europe3 hours ago
-
Consul General meets Pakistan Business Council Dubai’s members3 hours ago
-
Jacinda Ardern to publish her memoir in June 20255 hours ago
-
President Trump attends interfaith prayer ceremony5 hours ago
-
Germany's Bertelsmann strikes deal with OpenAI6 hours ago
-
Prince Harry settles lawsuit against Murdoch's UK tabloids6 hours ago
-
Fragile Gaza ceasefire fraught with risks6 hours ago
-
Trump puts US govt diversity workers on leave, calls bishop 'nasty'6 hours ago
-
Sudan 'political' banknote switch causes cash crunch6 hours ago