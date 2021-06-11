UrduPoint.com
What's At Stake In The Homecoming Of I.Coast's Gbagbo

Fri 11th June 2021

Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Ivory Coast's former president, Laurent Gbagbo, returns home next week after almost a decade in which he was tried and acquitted of crimes against humanity at the International Criminal Court.

Gbagbo was ousted in April 2011 after a conflict sparked by his refusal to accept electoral defeat at the hands of Alassane Ouattara, the current president.

Around 3,000 people died in the brief war, which divided the West African state along north-south lines.

