Russia will attempt to insert itself into a faltering Afghanistan peace process Thursday when it hosts a conference that has drawn high-level delegations from the Taliban and Afghan government -- as well as representation from Washington, Pakistan and China

The United States is supposed to complete a withdrawal of all its troops from Afghanistan by May 1 as part of a deal with the Taliban -- a deadline President Joe Biden said Wednesday would be "tough" to meet.

That deal also saw the insurgents agree to peace talks with the administration of President Ashraf Ghani, but they have made little progress since starting in Qatar in September, and with the withdrawal deadline looming Afghanistan's future is as uncertain as ever.

Washington wants to jump-start the peace process and get the Taliban and Afghan government to agree to some form of power-sharing.

Moscow has also endorsed the idea of an interim administration, but this has been fiercely rejected by the government, namely Ghani, who repeated Tuesday that the only way to transfer power should be via elections.

Here follows some questions and answers about Thursday's Moscow meeting: