UrduPoint.com

What's Behind South Africa's Flood Disaster

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2022 | 04:09 PM

What's behind South Africa's flood disaster

South Africa, the continent's most industrialised country, has largely escaped the tropical cyclones that regularly hit its neighbours

Durban, South Africa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :South Africa, the continent's most industrialised country, has largely escaped the tropical cyclones that regularly hit its neighbours.

But last week, storms pummelled the east coast city of Durban, triggering heavy floods and landslides that killed more than 440.

Here are the main questions behind the floods and devastation.

- Did climate change play a role - Meteorologists say the storms were not tropical.

Instead, the rains were part of a normal South African weather system called a "cut-off low" which can bring heavy rain and cold weather.

"Cut-off low pressure systems are common. Their frequency becomes high during autumn and spring seasons, and they are differing in strength," said Puseletso Mofokeng with the South African Weather Service.

Some of these systems are very intense, causing heavy rain, hail, strong and potentially damaging winds and heavy snowfall.

A cut-off low in April 2019 killed 85 people in Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal provinces.

If the storm system itself is a known phenomenon, the difference this time was the intensity of the the deluge.

Here, experts point the finger at climate change -- warmer seas charge the atmosphere with more moisture, which then gets dumped as rainfall.

"We've seen in Durban three (severe) floods in less than 10 years. Does it have to do with climate change? Definitely," said Mary Galvin of the University of Johannesburg.

"We are feeling the impact of what will certainly be unpredictable, more frequent, severe and extreme weather events." A recent UN report says what was once considered a one-in-a-hundred-year flood event could end up happening several times a year by 2050.

- Why is Durban prone to floods? - Durban experiences floods every year, but not as severe as these.

The city is built on a hilly area with many gorges and ravines -- a topography that University of KwaZulu-Natal urban planner Hope Magidimisha-Chipungu says is conducive to floods.

If the soil is not properly "stabilised in the hilly areas, it's obvious you were going to have landslides," she said.

Some have suggested Durban's storm-water drainage system may not have been well maintained, which authorities of the 187-year-old city dispute.

Durban city is not alone in experiencing extreme weather conditions in South Africa.

Along the west coast, Cape Town almost ran out of water in a 2018 drought.

"Climate predictions and all models show wet areas will get wetter and dry areas will get dryer. So Durban... unfortunately will be wetter," said Galvin.

- What about planning? - Durban is one of South Africa's fastest-growing cities, with economic growth outpacing the national average by 2015.

Massive, unplanned migration created housing shortages, which resulted in the mushrooming of shack dwellings, locally called informal settlements.

"The ways in which South African cities were designed were very exclusionary in nature," said planner Magidimisha-Chipungu.

"The spatial planning and the apartheid legacy (placed) the urban poor in the periphery and in the low-lying areas" along riverbanks, she said.

Around a quarter of the metro's 3.9 million people live in 550 informal settlements around the city. At least 164 of them were built on floodplains, according to Galvin.

A host of recent crises have further sapped resources -- the coronavirus pandemic, massive unemployment and riots and looting that erupted last year.

It's "like the seven plagues" happening in succession, said Galvin.

Related Topics

Africa Weather Storm Riots United Nations Poor Flood Water Drought Metro Hail Durban Johannesburg Cape Town Mary South Africa April May 2015 2018 2019 Event All Million Rains Housing Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Tokyo Keeps Eye on North Korean Missile Tests, Con ..

Tokyo Keeps Eye on North Korean Missile Tests, Continues Close Cooperation With ..

46 seconds ago
 Orthodox Christians Can Finally Return to Jerusale ..

Orthodox Christians Can Finally Return to Jerusalem to Mark Easter - Cleric

48 seconds ago
 Turkish Military Eliminates Large Number of PKK Mi ..

Turkish Military Eliminates Large Number of PKK Militants in Northern Iraq - Min ..

51 seconds ago
 Iran Strongly Condemns Quran Burning in Sweden - F ..

Iran Strongly Condemns Quran Burning in Sweden - Foreign Ministry

53 seconds ago
 Four Buildings Evacuated After Explosion in Istanb ..

Four Buildings Evacuated After Explosion in Istanbul - Reports

5 minutes ago
 CM Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizinjo seeks report o ..

CM Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizinjo seeks report on border driver's killing

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.