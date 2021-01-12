UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

What's Next In Italy's Political Crisis?

Sumaira FH 34 seconds ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 08:56 PM

What's next in Italy's political crisis?

Italy was on the brink of a government crisis Tuesday as ex-premier Matteo Renzi looked set to pull his party out of the ruling centre-left coalition

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Italy was on the brink of a government crisis Tuesday as ex-premier Matteo Renzi looked set to pull his party out of the ruling centre-left coalition.

Two ministers from Renzi's Italia Viva (IV) party were widely expected to quit after a cabinet meeting called to approve plans to spend EU post-virus recovery funds.

The ensuing political crisis would take place in the middle of a deadly pandemic and a deep recession.

Here are some of the possible outcomes: - Conte III Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte would tender his resignation to President Sergio Mattarella and seek a new parliamentary mandate for a revamped government.

As part of the reshuffle, Renzi's IV, which currently controls the agriculture and family affairs portfolios, would be offered more high-profile ministries.

This is seen as the most likely option, but it depends on Conte and Renzi moving past their increasingly personal feud.

Conte would return as prime minister for a third time in a row. His first cabinet, in 2018-2019, included the hard-right League party.

- Conte stays, Renzi sidelined Conte could take on Renzi in parliament, calling a vote of confidence for his government and trying to secure enough support from opposition lawmakers to survive even if Italia Viva withdraws from the coalition.

This is a high-risk strategy. Forza Italia, the mainstream conservative party of former premier Silvio Berlusconi, is the most likely candidate for coming to Conte's rescue, but maintains it has no plans to do so.

- New PM, but what coalition? If Renzi insists that the price of his continued loyalty to the ruling coalition is the appointment of a new prime minister, Conte could find himself out of a job.

But there seems to be little appetite for allowing Renzi to claim such a scalp, especially among the populist Five Star Movement (M5S), the largest party in government.

Alternatively, a new prime minister could be picked if some form of a grand coalition is formed in lieu of the current centre-left coalition.

The job would probably fall on a non-partisan figure, like former Constitutional Court President Marta Cartabia. She would become Italy's first female premier.

- The nuclear option: snap elections If the political crisis proves intractable, Mattarella could be forced to dissolve parliament and call fresh elections, two years ahead of time.

According to opinion polls, the centre-right opposition would sweep the vote, so ruling parties have a strong incentive to avoid this scenario.

Losing power would also deprive them of the chance to cash in on EU post-virus funds, and steer the election of a new president once Mattarella's term runs out in a year's time.

In Italy, the president is elected by parliament.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Parliament Vote Nuclear Agriculture Job Price Italy Family From Government Cabinet Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Sri Lanka pleads for debt rollover as economy falt ..

37 seconds ago

Swiss give green light to Moderna as 2nd Covid vac ..

38 seconds ago

France to Invest $121.5Mln in Space Projects Over ..

41 seconds ago

Government to provide health, education services t ..

19 minutes ago

Two private sector companies get natural gas / LNG ..

19 minutes ago

Pakistan to get Chinese COVID-19 vaccine by early ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.