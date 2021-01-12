Italy was on the brink of a government crisis Tuesday as ex-premier Matteo Renzi looked set to pull his party out of the ruling centre-left coalition

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Italy was on the brink of a government crisis Tuesday as ex-premier Matteo Renzi looked set to pull his party out of the ruling centre-left coalition.

Two ministers from Renzi's Italia Viva (IV) party were widely expected to quit after a cabinet meeting called to approve plans to spend EU post-virus recovery funds.

The ensuing political crisis would take place in the middle of a deadly pandemic and a deep recession.

Here are some of the possible outcomes: - Conte III Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte would tender his resignation to President Sergio Mattarella and seek a new parliamentary mandate for a revamped government.

As part of the reshuffle, Renzi's IV, which currently controls the agriculture and family affairs portfolios, would be offered more high-profile ministries.

This is seen as the most likely option, but it depends on Conte and Renzi moving past their increasingly personal feud.

Conte would return as prime minister for a third time in a row. His first cabinet, in 2018-2019, included the hard-right League party.

- Conte stays, Renzi sidelined Conte could take on Renzi in parliament, calling a vote of confidence for his government and trying to secure enough support from opposition lawmakers to survive even if Italia Viva withdraws from the coalition.

This is a high-risk strategy. Forza Italia, the mainstream conservative party of former premier Silvio Berlusconi, is the most likely candidate for coming to Conte's rescue, but maintains it has no plans to do so.

- New PM, but what coalition? If Renzi insists that the price of his continued loyalty to the ruling coalition is the appointment of a new prime minister, Conte could find himself out of a job.

But there seems to be little appetite for allowing Renzi to claim such a scalp, especially among the populist Five Star Movement (M5S), the largest party in government.

Alternatively, a new prime minister could be picked if some form of a grand coalition is formed in lieu of the current centre-left coalition.

The job would probably fall on a non-partisan figure, like former Constitutional Court President Marta Cartabia. She would become Italy's first female premier.

- The nuclear option: snap elections If the political crisis proves intractable, Mattarella could be forced to dissolve parliament and call fresh elections, two years ahead of time.

According to opinion polls, the centre-right opposition would sweep the vote, so ruling parties have a strong incentive to avoid this scenario.

Losing power would also deprive them of the chance to cash in on EU post-virus funds, and steer the election of a new president once Mattarella's term runs out in a year's time.

In Italy, the president is elected by parliament.