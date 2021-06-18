UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

What's Open? Americans Get Used To The Calendar's New Juneteenth Holiday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 10:48 PM

What's open? Americans get used to the calendar's new Juneteenth holiday

Public schools in Washington were closed, embassies shut down and US government employees got an unexpected day off on Friday after the sudden declaration of a federal holiday to commemorate Juneteenth, which marks the end of slavery in the United States

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Public schools in Washington were closed, embassies shut down and US government employees got an unexpected day off on Friday after the sudden declaration of a federal holiday to commemorate Juneteenth, which marks the end of slavery in the United States.

The unusual swiftness with which the newest US federal holiday was approved by Congress and signed into law by the White House left some Americans in a bit of confusion about what exactly was open and what was not on Friday.

Some parents who did have to turn up at their jobs were left scrambling to find last-minute child care options.

"Dear Families. We will be closed in observance of the Federal holiday, Juneteenth, tomorrow!" was the email message from a Maryland day care center sent on Thursday just minutes before midnight. "Have a great weekend!" To its credit, parents who went to pick up their children at the facility on Thursday afternoon were told verbally that it would be closed the next day.

President Joe Biden signed a bill on Thursday making June 19 the 12th federal holiday and the first new one since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was signed into law by president Ronald Reagan in 1983 to mark the birthday of the slain civil rights leader.

Juneteenth commemorates the day -- June 19, 1865 -- when a Union general arrived in Galveston, Texas, and informed slaves they were free -- two months after the Civil War had ended and 2.5 years after president Abraham Lincoln had issued the Emancipation Proclamation.

Juneteenth has long been marked by generally low-key celebrations among Black communities around the country.

It gained a higher profile last year amid a national soul-searching over America's legacy of racial injustice sparked by the killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man, by a white police officer in Minnesota.

- Swift passage by Congress - Several major US companies announced last year that were making Juneteenth a paid holiday and the US Congress -- not known for moving with alacrity -- overcame its bitterly partisan divisions and followed suit this month.

The Senate agreed to make Juneteenth a federal holiday by unanimous consent on Tuesday and the House of Representatives approved the measure overwhelmingly on Wednesday.

It was on Biden's desk by Thursday and the president announced that it was a federal holiday with immediate effect.

"This is a day of profound weight and profound power, and to remember the moral stain and the terrible toll that slavery took on the country, and continues to take," Biden said at a White House signing ceremony.

Because of the short notice, Wall Street remained open for trading on Friday but the New York Stock Exchange confirmed to AFP that it was considering shutting down for Juneteenth next year.

The impact of the new holiday was apparent in the nation's capital.

Streets which had been inching back to normal after a year of coronavirus pandemic isolation were again largely void of commuters Friday morning.

Washington public schools were closed, non-essential federal government offices were shut, a Covid-19 meeting of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) was put off until next week and courts postponed cases which had been scheduled to be heard on Friday.

US embassies around the world informed visa seekers and others that they would be shut on Friday and consular officials would get in touch next week to reschedule appointments.

"What is open and closed on Juneteenth?" was a headline in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution newspaper accompanying a story explaining what was open for business on Friday.

The story reflected, however, some of the uncertainty about the new holiday.

"State offices and schools may be open, but most close," it said.

Related Topics

Senate World Police Business Washington White House New York Stock Exchange Lincoln Man George Galveston Atlanta United States May June Visa Congress Moral From Government Weight Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

One Dead in Flood-Hit Crimea

3 minutes ago

Antonio Guterres, after re-election as UN chief fo ..

3 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims eight more patients, infects 542 o ..

3 minutes ago

Breach in AJK PML-N led ruling party, two AJK mini ..

3 minutes ago

Christian Eriksen leaves hospital after 'successfu ..

44 minutes ago

Lahore High Court seeks report from police on plea ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.