WhatsApp To Pilot Test Cryptocurrency Payments Through App In US

Thu 09th December 2021 | 08:57 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) WhatsApp Messenger will enable some users to transfer money in Meta Platform's in-house digital Currency and digital wallet Novi, Head of Novi Stephane Kasriel said on Thursday.

Novi is a digital wallet from Facebook which enables instant transfers with the use of stablecoin Pax Dollar (USDP), equal to one dollar. The service does not impose any fees and, at the moment, is available only in the United States and Guatemala.

"Starting today, a limited number of people in the US will be able to send and receive money using Novi on WhatsApp... as easy as sending a message," Kasriel said on Twitter.

According to the statement, transfers in WhatsApp will proceed securely, instantly and "appear directly in people's chat." At the same time, using Novi will not affect the WhatsApp privacy policy; messages and calls will remain end-to-end encrypted.

Kasriel clarified that the service will be launched in only one country as Novi still is still in beta. It is planned to extend the transfer function as soon as feedback from users is available.

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messenger services owned by Meta Platforms, formerly known as Facebook. The number of WhatsApp users exceeds two billion worldwide.

