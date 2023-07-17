Open Menu

Wheat Futures Up 3% After Moscow Declares Grain Deal Terminated

Muhammad Irfan Published July 17, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Wheat Futures Up 3% After Moscow Declares Grain Deal Terminated

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) The benchmark for wheat increased by 3% per bushel on the Chicago Stock Exchange on Monday after the Kremlin said earlier in the day that Russia would not be implementing the Black Sea Grain Initiate until its part of the deal is fulfilled.

As of 11:04 a.m. GMT, September wheat futures rose to $6.81 at the the Chicago Stock Exchange.

Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the grain deal was de facto terminated, however Russia would immediately return to its implementation as soon as the commitments toward Moscow are fulfilled.

Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations struck a package agreement to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports on July 22, 2022. Despite having since agreed to several extensions to the grain deal, which is now due to expire on Monday, Moscow has been pointing out that the deal's component on the facilitation of Russian grain and fertilizer exports was not being fulfilled.

Related Topics

United Nations Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia Turkey Chicago Stock Exchange July September From Agreement Wheat

Recent Stories

Infinix NOTE 30 Pro Series: A Wireless Future is j ..

Infinix NOTE 30 Pro Series: A Wireless Future is just around the corner?

14 minutes ago
 Emirates Development Bank wins International Finan ..

Emirates Development Bank wins International Finance award for &#039;Best Region ..

24 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi reviews Sharjah Book Authority&#0 ..

Bodour Al Qasimi reviews Sharjah Book Authority&#039;s latest events and program ..

24 minutes ago
 UAE Government delegation participates in United N ..

UAE Government delegation participates in United Nations High-Level Political Fo ..

54 minutes ago
 Sharjah&#039;s Cultural Affairs Department organis ..

Sharjah&#039;s Cultural Affairs Department organises Arabic Poetry Forum in Guin ..

54 minutes ago
 Bilawal can't become PM, says Sheikh Rashid

Bilawal can't become PM, says Sheikh Rashid

1 hour ago
OIC Secretary-General and Japan’s Prime Minister ..

OIC Secretary-General and Japan’s Prime Minister Discuss Muslim World Situatio ..

2 hours ago
 Khalifa University launches UAE’s first MSc Prog ..

Khalifa University launches UAE’s first MSc Programme in Medical Physics suppo ..

2 hours ago
 ADIB launches ‘Istikrar’, UAE’s first long-t ..

ADIB launches ‘Istikrar’, UAE’s first long-term, fixed-rate home finance

2 hours ago
 Sarfaraz Ahmed becomes first Pakistani wicketkeepe ..

Sarfaraz Ahmed becomes first Pakistani wicketkeeper-batsman to reach 3000 Test r ..

3 hours ago
 Pervaiz Elahi challenges detention orders before L ..

Pervaiz Elahi challenges detention orders before LHC

3 hours ago
 Global Media Congress proves UAE’s keenness to c ..

Global Media Congress proves UAE’s keenness to create platforms of expression ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World