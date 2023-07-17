Wheat Futures Up 3% After Moscow Declares Grain Deal Terminated

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) The benchmark for wheat increased by 3% per bushel on the Chicago Stock Exchange on Monday after the Kremlin said earlier in the day that Russia would not be implementing the Black Sea Grain Initiate until its part of the deal is fulfilled.

As of 11:04 a.m. GMT, September wheat futures rose to $6.81 at the the Chicago Stock Exchange.

Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the grain deal was de facto terminated, however Russia would immediately return to its implementation as soon as the commitments toward Moscow are fulfilled.

Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations struck a package agreement to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports on July 22, 2022. Despite having since agreed to several extensions to the grain deal, which is now due to expire on Monday, Moscow has been pointing out that the deal's component on the facilitation of Russian grain and fertilizer exports was not being fulfilled.