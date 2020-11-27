UrduPoint.com
Wheat Harvest Yields In Russia Might Reduce To 78Mln Tonnes In 2021- Agriculture Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) Wheat harvest yields in Russia in 2021 might go down to 78 million tonnes due to poor winter crops, the general director of Moscow-based Institute for Agricultural Market Studies (IKAR), Dmitri Rylko, said on Friday.

During the Crop Production Russia 2020 online conference, Rylko said that IKAR had released its first provisional forecast for grain and wheat yields, based on the combination of the two opposing factors, from which the average was chosen. The first factor is the record sowing of winter wheat, combined with the expected good sowing of spring wheat. The second factor is the record poor winter crops, which are "in a very fragile state."

"From these two opposing factors we choose 78 million tonnes as the baseline projection for the next season, that is an average yield for Russia," Rylko said.

The expert added that for a more accurate assessment of sowing and the condition of winter crops, information from the Hydrometcenter of Russia was needed, which should appear in the coming days.

According to Rylko, IKAR predicts the gross grain harvest yields in 2021 at 125 million tonnes. He recalled that the IKAR estimated the gross grain harvest yields in 2020 at about 130.5 million tonnes, including 83.5-84 million tonnes of wheat.

The Ministry of Agriculture expects that the grain harvest yields in Russia in 2020 will be more than 127.5 million tonnes. The wheat harvest yields was projected to be at least 82 million. Thus, grain and wheat yields may become the second largest in Russian history, with the first in 2017.

