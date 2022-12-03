UrduPoint.com

Wheat Prices Declined In November As Result Of Grain Deal Extension - FAO

Muhammad Irfan Published December 03, 2022 | 12:36 AM

Wheat Prices Declined in November as Result of Grain Deal Extension - FAO

The price of wheat decreased last month, reflecting the effect of extending the United Nations-sponsored grain exports agreement - formally known as the Black Sea Grain Initiative - Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Chief Economist Maximo Torero said on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2022) The price of wheat decreased last month, reflecting the effect of extending the United Nations-sponsored grain exports agreement - formally known as the Black Sea Grain Initiative - Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Chief Economist Maximo Torero said on Friday.

"The world wheat price declined in November reflecting the impact of the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, also due to import demand for supplies from the United States of America, and increased shipments from the Russian Federation," Torero said during a press briefing.

Grain prices have decreased by nearly 3%, also influenced by the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative and the easing of transport on the Mississippi River in the United States given low water levels, Torero said.

The FAO chief economist welcomed the extension of the grain exports agreement for another 120 days.

Torero noted that prices were already increasing before Russia undertook its special military operation in Ukraine, but the conflict there exacerbated the situation.

The FAO Food Price Index measures the monthly change in international prices of a basket of food commodities. The index takes the average of five commodity group price indices weighted by the average export shares of each of the groups over the 2014-2016 period.

Related Topics

World Exports Import Ukraine Water Russia Agriculture Price United States November From Agreement Wheat

Recent Stories

PTI should wait for general elections to be held i ..

PTI should wait for general elections to be held in 2023: Ishaq Dar

2 minutes ago
 Acting Afghan FM phones Bilawal; condemns attack o ..

Acting Afghan FM phones Bilawal; condemns attack on Pak embassy; assures to brin ..

2 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Approves Ban of Religious Organizations ..

Zelenskyy Approves Ban of Religious Organizations Allegedly Promoting Russian In ..

6 minutes ago
 Price Cap Mechanism on Russian Oil 'Flexible' to M ..

Price Cap Mechanism on Russian Oil 'Flexible' to Meet Coalition Goals - US State ..

7 minutes ago
 Snowden Says He's in Russia Because White House Ca ..

Snowden Says He's in Russia Because White House Canceled His Passport to 'Trap' ..

2 minutes ago
 US Mission to Defeat Islamic State in Syria Remain ..

US Mission to Defeat Islamic State in Syria Remains 'Viable, Credible' - White H ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.