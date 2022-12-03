Wheat Prices Declined in November as Result of Grain Deal Extension - FAO

The price of wheat decreased last month, reflecting the effect of extending the United Nations-sponsored grain exports agreement - formally known as the Black Sea Grain Initiative - Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Chief Economist Maximo Torero said on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2022) The price of wheat decreased last month, reflecting the effect of extending the United Nations-sponsored grain exports agreement - formally known as the Black Sea Grain Initiative - Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Chief Economist Maximo Torero said on Friday.

"The world wheat price declined in November reflecting the impact of the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, also due to import demand for supplies from the United States of America, and increased shipments from the Russian Federation," Torero said during a press briefing.

Grain prices have decreased by nearly 3%, also influenced by the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative and the easing of transport on the Mississippi River in the United States given low water levels, Torero said.

The FAO chief economist welcomed the extension of the grain exports agreement for another 120 days.

Torero noted that prices were already increasing before Russia undertook its special military operation in Ukraine, but the conflict there exacerbated the situation.

The FAO Food Price Index measures the monthly change in international prices of a basket of food commodities. The index takes the average of five commodity group price indices weighted by the average export shares of each of the groups over the 2014-2016 period.