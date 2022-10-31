UrduPoint.com

Wheat Prices Growing On Chicago Merc After Russia Quits Grain Deal

Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2022 | 05:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) Wheat futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange rose by 6% on Monday against the backdrop of Russia's withdrawal from the UN-brokered grain deal, according to trading data.

As of 08:57 GMT wheat price was $8.79 per bushel, as indicated on the website of the CME.

Russia suspended its participation in the Black Sea grain deal this past Saturday after the attack on ships of its Black Sea Fleet involved in protecting the grain corridor. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the attacks were carried out by Ukraine assisted by UK experts.

The UN Security Council will convene later on Monday at Russia's request to discuss the maritime attacks and the future of the grain deal.

