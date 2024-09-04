Wheelchair fencing star Bebe Vio shocked in Paralympics semi-final

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Star Italian wheelchair fencer Beatrice 'Bebe' Vio suffered a shock defeat at the Paralympics on Wednesday when she was beaten by Xiao Rong of China in the semi-final of the women's foil category B.

Vio, who had to have all four limbs amputated when she contracted meningitis at the age of 11 and now uses prosthetic arms, lost 15-9, meaning the best medal she can win is bronze.

She must now contest the round four repechage against China's Kang Su to qualify for the bronze medal match.

Vio, 27, is one of the world stars of Paralympism and won gold in the individual foil at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

Her semi-final duel at the Grand Palais was briefly paused at 1-1 to resolve some technical issues with the duellists, before Xiao swiftly stole into a surprise 4-1 lead.

She soon extended her lead to 6-1 over the reigning champion, who seemed to be finding it difficult to get into her rhythm after the early interruption as she went into the end of the first period trailing 3-8.

Xiao scored the first two points of the second period, celebrating each hit with exuberant fist-pumps.

Vio's first point of the period made it 4-10 and was greeted with cheers from the anxious crowd, who feared a major upset was on the cards.

The Venice-born fencer fought back to 6-12 with both appealing vociferously for every decision.

Hit by hit, Vio got herself back into the duel and sent ripples through the arena when she struck to narrow the gap to 13-8.

All eyes were now firmly on the duo as they took centre stage, alone on the floor with all the other duels long finished.

But Xiao held on to stun the favourite and qualify for the final, where she will face Thailand's Saysunee Jana.

Vio had began her Paralympic title defence in imperious fashion earlier in the day with a 15-2 win in the quarter-final against Ukrainian Nadiia Doloh.

The women's foil category B medal matches are set to take place later Wednesday.

