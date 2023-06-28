Open Menu

Whelan Called Parents Over Weekend, But Made No Mention Of Mutiny In Russia - Family

Umer Jamshaid Published June 28, 2023 | 08:28 PM

Former US Marine Paul Whelan, who is serving a 16-year prison sentence in Russia for espionage, spoke to his parents over the weekend, but did not discuss the attempted mutiny by the private military company Wagner Group chief in Russia, his brother told Sputnik

"Paul has spoken to them as recently as this past weekend," David Whelan said.

However, the events in Russia were not a topic of discussion, he noted.

The family recently has not contacted either the State Department or the US embassy, David Whelan added.

Paul Whelan was arrested in Moscow in December 2018 and sentenced to 16 years in prison on charges of espionage. Whelan, who is also a citizen of Canada, Ireland and the United Kingdom, has maintained that he is innocent and insisted that he arrived in Russia for a friend's wedding.

