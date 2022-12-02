Whelan Calls His Parents From Russian Prison After Short Period of Silence - Family

Former US marine Paul Whelan, convicted in Russia on charges of espionage, has called his parents after a period of silence, his family said in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) Former US marine Paul Whelan, convicted in Russia on charges of espionage, has called his parents after a period of silence, his family said in a statement on Friday.

Earlier this week, Whelan's family expressed concern that Paul had not called them for more than three days.

"Paul called our parents today at around 530am Eastern (12/2/2022). Paul said he'd been given a 'special dispensation' to phone home, so we know it wasn't a technical issue about the phone calls; he had been prohibited for some reason," the statement read.

The family noted that Whelan remains in a hospital prison.

"He did not say why he was there, but did say he would call again later, and our parents think he is returning to IK-17 today," the statement added.

Chairman of the Public Monitoring Commission of Russia's Mordovia Region Alexey Tyurkin told Sputnik earlier on Friday that Whelan is undergoing routine treatment in the hospital.

Whelan is serving his prison sentence in the Mordovia Region after a Moscow court sentenced him in June 2020 to 16 years on charges of espionage. He denied the charges but did not challenge the verdict in the hope of being part of a potential prisoner exchange between the US and Russia.