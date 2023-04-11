Whelan Calls Parents First Time in 12 Days - Family

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) Former US Marine Paul Whelan, who has been held in Russia on spying charges since 2018, has called his parents for the first time in 12 days, his family said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Paul has been a hostage of the Kremlin for 1,565 days. For the last 12 of those days, he was unable to call home, something he's been allowed since September 2020 and that is a right for every labor camp prisoner. Paul was able to speak to our parents yesterday and clarify his situation," the statement said.

Whelan's relatives thought that he had been moved to a prison hospital, but it was not the case. "The prison administration claims that the phones have been out of order from March 30 through to April 9th or 10th," the statement added.

The family noted that Paul was aware of the detention of Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich, who was arrested in Russia in March on espionage charges.

"Paul's fear of being left behind a third time was apparently palpable in his conversation with our parents yesterday," the statement said.

Last year, Russia and the US carried out at least two prisoner exchanges, trading Marine veteran Trevor Reed for pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko in April and basketball player Brittney Griner for businessman Viktor Bout in December.

Paul Whelan was arrested in Moscow in December 2018 and sentenced to 16 years in prison on charges of espionage. Whelan has maintained that he is innocent and insisted that he arrived in Russia for a friend's wedding.