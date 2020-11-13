Whelan Family Dissatisfied With US State Dept. 'Lack of Action' - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) The family of US citizen Paul Whelan, who is serving a 16-year prison sentence in Russia for espionage, said in a statement on Friday that they are dissatisfied with the State Department inactivity in his case.

"The lack of action by the State Department and Washington is what has been consistent for the past two years. I hope that Secretary [of State Mike] Pompeo and his staff won't continue to sit quietly," Paul Whelan's brother David said in the statement.

The Whelan family expressed gratitude to the US Embassy in Moscow and to Russian human rights activists for their efforts to help Paul.

"So far, the only people not sitting quietly are all in Russia," the statement said.

The Whelan family expressed concern again about the conditions Paul has been subjected to in Russian prison.

"Paul left a voice mail message with our parents yesterday that the sleep deprivation continues," the statement said.

Whelan, who is also a citizen of the United Kingdom, Canada and Ireland, was arrested in Russia in December 2018 on charges of espionage and sentenced by a Moscow court on June 15. He denies being involved in espionage and insists he was in Russia to attend a friend's wedding.