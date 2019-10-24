Whelan Family Hopes He Will Be Released Soon as Sign Russia Wants Better Relations With US

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) The family of US citizen Paul Whelan, who is currently being held in detention in Moscow on charges of espionage, hopes that he will be released soon as a sign that Russia wants to improve relations with the United States, his sister Elizabeth Whelan told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"I hope that Paul is released very soon as a good indication of Russia's desire for better relations with the US," Elizabeth Whelan said.

Paul Whelan, a former US marine who also holds UK, Canadian and Irish citizenship, has been detained in Moscow since December 2018. He used to visit Russia regularly since 2007.

Whelan has denied all allegations against him while his family has insisted that he is innocent.

"It would be an easy place to start [improving relations] to release someone who has not committed a crime," Elizabeth said.

The detention hearing on Whelan's case is scheduled for Thursday, but his sister does not think he will be released immediately.

"We are expecting exactly what the lawyer [Vladimir] Zherebenkov stated, that the court will extend his detention again, probably for two or three months," she said. "I would faint with surprise if that did not happen."

On Tuesday, the US House adopted a non-binding resolution urging Russian authorities to provide evidence of wrongdoing or to release Whelan.

"The vote brings together bipartisan support for Paul, and indicates that members of Congress are gravely concerned about him," Elizabeth Whelan said. "It passed unanimously, sending the message to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs [of Russia] that Paul Whelan is not being forgotten."

Paul Whelan has denied the espionage charges, insisting that he came to Russia to attend a friend's wedding. If convicted, he may face up to 20 years in prison.