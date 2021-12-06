UrduPoint.com

Whelan Family Says Hopeful Biden Will Press For Son Paul's Release In Talks With Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 08:52 PM

Whelan Family Says Hopeful Biden Will Press for Son Paul's Release in Talks With Putin

The family of US citizen Paul Whelan, who is serving a 16-year prison sentence in Russia for espionage, expressed hope on Monday that US President Joe Biden will raise the issue for his release during the upcoming phone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on December 7

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) The family of US citizen Paul Whelan, who is serving a 16-year prison sentence in Russia for espionage, expressed hope on Monday that US President Joe Biden will raise the issue for his release during the upcoming phone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on December 7.

"We hope that President Biden will press for Paul's release, as his representatives in the State Department and the National Security Council have done," the Whelan family said in a statement.

The statement expressed confidence that Biden will do everything in his power to press for the release of Paul Whelan despite the two leaders having other important issues to discuss.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken raised the issue of Paul Whelan's release during his recent meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Stockholm, the statement noted.

"We were glad to see that Paul's release is an absolute priority for the United States," it said.

The Whelan family also noted that it participated in a virtual roundtable with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Friday.

"The call was attended by dozens of families of Americans held hostage or wrongfully detained," it said. "There was a candid discussion and I came away with greater clarity about the White House's process."

Paul Whelan is serving his sentence in Russia's Mordovia region after a Moscow court sentenced him to 16 years in prison last June on charges of espionage. He has denied the charges but did not challenge the verdict in the hope of being part of a potential prisoner exchange between the United States and Russia.

Related Topics

Prisoner Exchange Moscow Russia White House Vladimir Putin Stockholm United States June December Family Court

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler meets President, Board of Trustees o ..

Sharjah Ruler meets President, Board of Trustees of UoS

11 minutes ago
 FUNNtastic Winter Camp to take place from 18th to ..

FUNNtastic Winter Camp to take place from 18th to 22nd December

11 minutes ago
 UNGA Approves Deferring Decision on Afghanistan, M ..

UNGA Approves Deferring Decision on Afghanistan, Myanmar Representation

4 minutes ago
 Rosneft, Indian Oil Ink Contract on Russian Oil Su ..

Rosneft, Indian Oil Ink Contract on Russian Oil Supply for 2022 - Kremlin

4 minutes ago
 Iceland raises alert level for its most active vol ..

Iceland raises alert level for its most active volcano

4 minutes ago
 PIA to operate weekly 48 flights to Saudi Arabia

PIA to operate weekly 48 flights to Saudi Arabia

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.