Whelan Family Says It Hopes Biden Will Work On Paul Whelan's Release From Russian Prison

The family of US citizen Paul Whelan, who is serving a 16-year prison sentence in Russia for espionage, expressed hope on Tuesday that the upcoming administration of Joe Biden will work on his release.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) The family of US citizen Paul Whelan, who is serving a 16-year prison sentence in Russia for espionage, expressed hope on Tuesday that the upcoming administration of Joe Biden will work on his release.

"We are confident the US government will continue to work on Paul's behalf even as there is a transition to President Biden's administration," the statement said. "Perhaps the State Department will finally be able to have conversations with their Russian peers about [his] case."

Russian President Vladimir Putin's call for cooperation between Russia and the United States based on equality and mutual respect gives the Whelan family hope, the statement also said.

In a recent call to his family, Paul Whelan expressed concerns over difficult conditions in his prison, including coronavirus and cold temperature in barracks, his brother said.

"The chief state sanitary doctor who oversees Camp IK-17 imposed a special quarantine effective December 10," he said.

Whelan, who is also a citizen of the United Kingdom, Canada and Ireland, was arrested in Russia in December 2018 on charges of espionage and sentenced by a Moscow court on June 15. He denies being involved in espionage and insists he was in Russia to attend a friend's wedding.

