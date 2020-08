Whelan Sent to Prison Because of Stalled Exchange Talks - Lawyer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) US citizen Paul Whelan, sentenced in Russia over espionage, was sent to prison from a pre-trial detention center in Moscow because exchange talks have been delayed, Whelan's lawyer, Vladimir Zherebenkov, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"I have been told that the talks are ongoing but not very active on part of the Americans. Russia has made an offer bu has not received a reply. Given this information, it was decided to send him to prison, I think," the lawyer said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has refuted reports of exchange talks.