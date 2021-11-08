US citizen Paul Whelan, who is serving a prison sentence in Russia on espionage charges, tried to obtain information about students of an educational facility of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) but was detained, prosecutor Sergey Lukoyanov said on Monday

NIZHNY NOVGOROD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) US citizen Paul Whelan, who is serving a prison sentence in Russia on espionage charges, tried to obtain information about students of an educational facility of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) but was detained, prosecutor Sergey Lukoyanov said on Monday.

"Pail Whelan tried to obtain information about students studying at at FSB educational facility but was detained," Lukoyanov said at court hearings.

The prosecutor did not mention the name and the location of the school.