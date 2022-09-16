WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) Brother of Paul Whelan, a former US marine who is serving a 16-year prison sentence in Russia for espionage, told Sputnik on Friday that his family's meeting with President Joe Biden is a "positive step" and any additional steps rest with Russia.

Paul's sister, Elizabeth, is scheduled to meet with Biden on Friday.

"A meeting with a President is a positive move. It shows that the government is making Paul's freedom a priority. Of course, President Biden is a kind man and is doing our family a kindness by taking this time to reassure us. But any additional moves rest with whatever Russian authorities are reviewing the US concession to secure Paul's release," David Whelan said.