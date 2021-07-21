UrduPoint.com
Whelan's Defense Preparing Statement On His Expulsion From Russia - Lawyer

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 07:40 PM

Whelan's Defense Preparing Statement on His Expulsion From Russia - Lawyer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) The defense of US citizen Paul Whelan, who was convicted of espionage, is preparing a statement on his expulsion from Russia, his lawyer Vladimir Zherebenkov told Sputnik.

"We are planning to file an application for expulsion, now we are working on this issue," the lawyer said.

According to him, due to the judge's vacation, it will be submitted in mid-August.

Prior to that, lawyers had repeatedly raised the issue of pardoning Whelan or exchanging him for one of the Russians. However, after the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden, on which the former US Marine had pinned his hopes on, Whelan said that he no longer expected such an outcome.

In addition, in early June, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said there was no reason to include Whelan in the possible lists for the exchange of prisoners.

