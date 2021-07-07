(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) The defense team of Paul Whelan, the former US marine jailed in Russia for espionage, has asked a Moscow court to transfer him to serve his sentence in the United States, lawyer Olga Karlova told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"We are preparing a petition to the Moscow City Court to transfer Whelan to serve his sentence in the US. He asked us about this when we met with him in the penal colony," the lawyer said.