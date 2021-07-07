UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Whelan's Defense Team Asks Moscow Court To Transfer Him To US

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 03:30 PM

Whelan's Defense Team Asks Moscow Court to Transfer Him to US

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) The defense team of Paul Whelan, the former US marine jailed in Russia for espionage, has asked a Moscow court to transfer him to serve his sentence in the United States, lawyer Olga Karlova told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"We are preparing a petition to the Moscow City Court to transfer Whelan to serve his sentence in the US. He asked us about this when we met with him in the penal colony," the lawyer said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia United States Court

Recent Stories

UAE leaders greet Pope Francis on successful surge ..

4 minutes ago

Shilpa Shety makes her industry comeback with a bl ..

27 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber explores UAE food e-commerce dynamic ..

33 minutes ago

Odho comes in support of Bushra Ansar against onli ..

54 minutes ago

UAE National Programme for Artificial Intelligence ..

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$75.94 a barrel ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.